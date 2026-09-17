Judge asks Musk's companies to reveal Apple settlement agreements
What's the story
A federal judge has asked Elon Musk's companies, X Corp and SpaceXAI, to explain their decision to drop antitrust claims against Apple. The ruling by Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee based in Fort Worth, Texas, comes after OpenAI sought information about the resolution between X and Apple in the AI market dominance dispute.
Legal request
Lawsuit accused Apple and OpenAI of being monopolists
Judge Pittman has ordered X Corp and SpaceXAI to submit any agreements with Apple that are related to their decision to drop the antitrust claims.
The lawsuit originally accused Apple and OpenAI of being "two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance" in the AI market.
It even alleged that they manipulated Apple's app store rankings.
Ongoing litigation
X Corp and SpaceXAI continue antitrust claims against OpenAI
Despite dropping the claims against Apple, X Corp and SpaceXAI have said they will continue their antitrust claims against OpenAI.
The lawsuit also highlights a 2024 deal for integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into Apple's popular iPhone.
Notably, Apple has also reportedly signed a new deal this year to integrate Google's AI tech into its products.