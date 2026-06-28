Release unredacted Epstein documents or explain why: US judge
What's the story
A US federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to either release unredacted versions of key documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or explain why they can't be disclosed. The ruling was issued by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday in a lawsuit accusing Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of improperly redacting important information under a federal law.
Court order
Judge orders Justice Department to release unredacted Epstein documents
Judge Sullivan has directed the Justice Department to either release unredacted versions of several Epstein-related documents or explain why they should remain redacted. The ruling also requires the department to release interview notes underlying several FBI documents summarizing unverified allegations involving President Donald Trump, or explain their non-disclosure. Further, it mandates a detailed log identifying every redaction made in the released Epstein files as per federal law.
Disputed records
Documents include emails and draft indictment
The documents in question include eight emails with either the sender or recipient's name redacted, a draft indictment against Epstein with potential co-conspirators' names blacked out, and a 2019 email mentioning several alleged co-conspirators whose names are still hidden. One of the disputed emails refers to a "torture video" has drawn special attention after lawmakers questioned why the recipient's identity was withheld.
Judicial rebuke
Lawsuit filed by independent journalist Katie Phang
The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in April by independent journalist and legal commentator Katie Phang, who argued that the Justice Department's extensive redactions violate federal law requiring public release of Epstein files. In his 48-page opinion, Sullivan wrote that Blanche had effectively failed to defend the government's position. He also rejected the Justice Department's argument that Phang should pursue documents through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), stating "FOIA does not provide an adequate remedy."
Department's stance
Justice Department says redactions necessary to protect victims' identities
The Justice Department has maintained that many of its redactions are necessary to protect victims' identities, personal information, and legally privileged material. The department has also said that only about half of the roughly six million pages collected during the Epstein investigation would ultimately be released. It argued that many remaining documents are duplicates or unrelated to Epstein.