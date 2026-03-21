Judge dismisses lawsuit against Sam Altman by his sister

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Annie Altman, the sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman . She had accused her brother of sexually abusing her over 20 years ago. However, US District Judge Zachary Bluestone in St Louis said Annie can refile under a different legal theory. The judge also allowed Sam to countersue his sister for defamation.

Case dismissal Allegations expired in 2008 Judge Bluestone ruled that Annie could not pursue claims of sexual assault and battery against her brother, as they had expired in 2008. The alleged abuse was said to have occurred between 1997 and 2006. However, he did allow Annie to file an amended complaint under Missouri's Childhood Sexual Abuse statute. Sam has denied all allegations made by his sister.

Counterclaim details Annie's statements on social media Sam's defamation counterclaim is based on posts made between 2021 and 2024 on platforms like X and TikTok. In these posts, Annie referred to the alleged abuse, often without naming her brother. One of the videos said she was "touched by older siblings" while another claimed "an almost tech billionaire" molested her. Judge Bluestone ruled these statements imply a reasonable inference that Sam was the accused perpetrator.

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