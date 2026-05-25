Julie Bone takes layoff from Meta after 6 years

Julie posts LinkedIn warning on upskilling

As Meta shifted to an "AI-first" focus, Julie picked up new skills like prompt design and using AI tools but remained unsure if these changes truly help workers.

She shared on LinkedIn that "It's not technophobic to say that no amount of AI upskilling will protect workers without coordinated action."

Now, she plans to take a break before seeking roles that value creativity and transparency.

Her post drew both support and concern about today's tough job market.