Julie Bone takes layoff from Meta after 6 years
Julie Bone, a content designer at Meta's Los Angeles office, chose to take the layoff during the company's recent job cuts.
After six years with Meta, she felt her personal goals no longer matched where the company was headed and hoped her exit would let someone who wanted to stay keep their job.
Julie posts LinkedIn warning on upskilling
As Meta shifted to an "AI-first" focus, Julie picked up new skills like prompt design and using AI tools but remained unsure if these changes truly help workers.
She shared on LinkedIn that "It's not technophobic to say that no amount of AI upskilling will protect workers without coordinated action."
Now, she plans to take a break before seeking roles that value creativity and transparency.
Her post drew both support and concern about today's tough job market.