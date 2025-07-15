June trade data reveals declining imports and exports

India's services industry brought in a healthy surplus of $15.62 billion last month, helping offset the overall trade gap. Total exports (goods plus services) reached nearly $68 billion, just shy of total imports at $71.5 billion.

India's exports to US are still growing

Even with higher US tariffs on Indian products, India's exports to the US are still growing—a sign of resilience.

The government says it's working on making things smoother for exporters by tackling logistics and market access issues, which is key for India's economic outlook right now.