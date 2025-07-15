June trade data reveals declining imports and exports
India's trade deficit dropped to $18.78 billion in June—much better than expected and a noticeable dip from May.
This mainly happened because the country imported less, especially crude oil and gold, while exports held steady at $35.14 billion, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry.
Total exports reach nearly $68 billion
India's services industry brought in a healthy surplus of $15.62 billion last month, helping offset the overall trade gap.
Total exports (goods plus services) reached nearly $68 billion, just shy of total imports at $71.5 billion.
India's exports to US are still growing
Even with higher US tariffs on Indian products, India's exports to the US are still growing—a sign of resilience.
The government says it's working on making things smoother for exporters by tackling logistics and market access issues, which is key for India's economic outlook right now.