Smartworks Coworking IPO awaits SAT verdict

NGO's concerns vs strong investor interest

An NGO called Infrastructure Watchdog has challenged the IPO, claiming Smartworks hid financial disputes and used questionable funds.

The company firmly denies this, saying everything's above board and pointing out that the NGO doesn't even own shares.

Despite this legal tussle, investor enthusiasm is strong—non-institutional bids were nearly 23 times oversubscribed, retail over 3.5 times, and big names like Tata Mutual Fund are backing it.