India's trade deficit plummets to $3.51 billion in June 2025
India just cut its trade deficit to $3.51 billion in June 2025—less than half of what it was a year ago.
Thanks to increased overall exports and strong services sector performance, the country's trade gap is looking a lot healthier, according to new government data out today.
Merchandise exports stayed almost flat
Merchandise exports stayed almost flat at $35.14 billion compared to last June, but imports dropped by about 4%, landing at $53.92 billion.
This helped trim the merchandise trade deficit from May's $21.88 billion down to $18.78 billion.
Services sector brings in $15.62 billion surplus
India's services sector made a big difference this month, bringing in a surplus of $15.62 billion—services exports hit nearly $33 billion while imports stayed lower at around $18 billion.
That strong performance played a key role in shrinking the overall deficit so sharply this year.