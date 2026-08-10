Jungle Ventures makes India top priority with $200-$300 million biennial pledge
Jungle Ventures, a Singapore-based investment firm, is making India its top priority by planning to invest $200 million to $300 million here every two years.
The focus is on AI and advanced manufacturing, a big jump from its old strategy, where about 35% of capital in India went to India for its third fund.
Now, nearly 70% of its capital is headed this way, putting India ahead of Singapore and Vietnam in its portfolio.
Targets AI and advanced manufacturing startups
Founded by Amit Anand and Anurag Srivastava in 2012, Jungle Ventures manages around $1.5 billion overall.
Its 2022 vehicle comprised a $450-million main fund and $150 million in separately managed commitments.
Jungle is looking for Indian startups building products with a focus on artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.