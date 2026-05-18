Jury weighs Elon Musk lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning nonprofit
The jury is now weighing Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, a case that could shake up the AI world.
Musk claims OpenAI's leaders, including CEO Sam Altman, abandoned their original nonprofit goals to chase profits.
After three weeks of high-profile testimony in California, the spotlight is on how OpenAI went from a research lab to a multibillion-dollar tech giant thanks to ChatGPT.
Musk alleges $38 million donation misused
Musk says he donated $38 million for nonprofit AI work, but alleges the money was misused.
If Musk wins, he wants OpenAI to go back to being a nonprofit — which could mess with its plans for an IPO and big-name investors like Microsoft and Amazon.
The jury first has to decide if his lawsuit came in time, then whether OpenAI's founders broke their promises or misused funds.