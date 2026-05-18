Jury weighs Elon Musk lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning nonprofit

Musk alleges $38 million donation misused

Musk says he donated $38 million for nonprofit AI work, but alleges the money was misused.

If Musk wins, he wants OpenAI to go back to being a nonprofit — which could mess with its plans for an IPO and big-name investors like Microsoft and Amazon.

The jury first has to decide if his lawsuit came in time, then whether OpenAI's founders broke their promises or misused funds.