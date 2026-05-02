Justin Sun sues World Liberty amid CLARITY Act targeting Trump
Business
Crypto projects tied to Donald Trump are in hot water. Justin Sun is suing World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked company, for freezing his assets.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are pushing the CLARITY Act, which could block Trump from cashing in on crypto while he's president.
Alt5 Sigma Corp removes Eric Trump
Eric Trump was quietly taken off the leadership page of Alt5 Sigma Corp., a digital asset infrastructure provider now facing its own troubles. Its stock has crashed 85%.
The Trump family reportedly made $1.4 billion from crypto last year, sparking debate about ethics and influence.
With comparisons to failed exchanges like FTX swirling around World Liberty Financial, these controversies highlight just how messy the intersection of politics and crypto can get.