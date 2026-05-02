Justin Sun sues World Liberty amid CLARITY Act targeting Trump

Alt5 Sigma Corp removes Eric Trump

Eric Trump was quietly taken off the leadership page of Alt5 Sigma Corp., a digital asset infrastructure provider now facing its own troubles. Its stock has crashed 85%.

The Trump family reportedly made $1.4 billion from crypto last year, sparking debate about ethics and influence.

With comparisons to failed exchanges like FTX swirling around World Liberty Financial, these controversies highlight just how messy the intersection of politics and crypto can get.