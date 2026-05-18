Kainos hiring 200 graduates despite AI integration and security concerns
Business
Kainos, Northern Ireland's biggest software company, is bringing on 200 new graduates this year, even as many worry that AI could make tech jobs disappear.
CEO Brendan Mooney isn't convinced that big companies can easily swap out developers for AI, pointing to tricky integration and security issues.
Kainos revenue up 17% to £431m
Kainos had a strong year, with revenue up 17% to £431 million and its team growing from 2,800 to 3,200 people, including 130 new graduates and staff from a Canadian acquisition.
The company's also doubling down on "Responsible AI," planning to expand the team that helps businesses use AI safely and effectively.