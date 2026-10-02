Kaiser Permanente cuts 147 business and administrative roles across California
Business
Kaiser Permanente is cutting 147 business and administrative jobs across California, with layoffs starting November 20.
The company says patient care won't be affected: Kaiser Permanente says it continually evaluates how it organizes work and deploys resources to help ensure high-quality care remains affordable and accessible.
San Diego will lose 72 jobs
San Diego will see the biggest impact (72 jobs lost), followed by Pleasanton, Pasadena, and Oakland. Other cities like Sacramento and Los Angeles will also have some reductions.
Kaiser, which employs more than 183,000 people in California, promises support for those affected, including severance pay, career help, and chances to apply for other roles within the company.