Kalshi and Polymarket operate in India despite a government advisory in April 2026 and a law that went into effect on May 1, 2026

PROGA bans online money games

Kalshi says it has been in communication with the government and has not been told to shut down, so it is still letting new users sign up with ID checks.

Polymarket uses a cryptocurrency-based network, but is facing some internet restrictions.

The new PROGA rules, active since May 1, 2026, ban online money games due to concerns over addiction, financial losses, money laundering, suicides, unlawful online betting, circumvention of regulatory frameworks, financial risks, and threats to public order and economic integrity.

Still, prediction markets remain popular: just look at the $27.7 million traded during a single Indian Premier League match this year.