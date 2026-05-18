Kalshi and Polymarket operate in India despite a government advisory in April 2026 and a law that went into effect on May 1, 2026
Even with India's recent crackdown on online prediction markets, platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are still up and running.
The technology ministry issued an advisory on April 25, 2026 calling the sites "illegal and blocked," and a law banning such platforms went into effect on May 1, 2026, but users are getting around the blocks using VPNs.
Officials have even warned VPN providers about possible legal trouble for helping people access these platforms.
PROGA bans online money games
Kalshi says it has been in communication with the government and has not been told to shut down, so it is still letting new users sign up with ID checks.
Polymarket uses a cryptocurrency-based network, but is facing some internet restrictions.
The new PROGA rules, active since May 1, 2026, ban online money games due to concerns over addiction, financial losses, money laundering, suicides, unlawful online betting, circumvention of regulatory frameworks, financial risks, and threats to public order and economic integrity.
Still, prediction markets remain popular: just look at the $27.7 million traded during a single Indian Premier League match this year.