Kalshi announces clinical trial betting pilot amid ethics backlash
Kalshi first announced its pilot program where people can bet on the results of clinical drug trials.
The company says this could make predictions about trial outcomes more transparent and less hyped, but not everyone's convinced.
Critics, including former FDA commissioner Robert Califf, call it a violation of scientific ethics, and some patients say it turns serious health struggles into a betting game.
Joshua Pederson calls Kalshi 'death market'
Kalshi argues its platform helps cut through biotech spin by letting users see what the wisdom of the crowd predicts.
But others worry this could mess with research integrity or even put lives at risk: Boston University humanities professor Joshua Pederson called it a "death market," especially tough to hear since his own son is in an experimental trial.
The ethical debate around this idea is only heating up.