Kalshi editor banned for betting on MrBeast's YouTube videos

Kalshi's 1st big public move against insider trading

This is Kalshi's first big public move against insider trading. The platform froze the editor's account, hit them with a $20,000 fine, suspended them for two years, and reported the case to regulators.

Head of enforcement Robert DeNault commented on the probe—one of about 200 investigations Kalshi opened in the past year.

In another case, Kalshi fined California candidate Kyle Langford $1,000 and banned him for five years for betting on his own outcome.

Fines from these cases help fund financial education.

MrBeast hasn't commented yet.