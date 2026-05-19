Kalshi pledges $2 million to NCPG for trader safety amid scrutiny
Kalshi, a fast-growing prediction market platform, just pledged $2 million over two years to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).
The money will fund new resources focused on keeping traders safe and encouraging responsible habits, especially important now as Kalshi faces scrutiny from states calling prediction markets a form of gambling.
Kalshi insists it is more like a financial market than a casino.
NCPG to roll out trading tools
With over $1 billion traded during this year's Super Bowl alone, platforms like Kalshi are booming—and so are concerns about risky behavior.
Thanks to this investment, NCPG will roll out tools to help users trade responsibly.
As CEO Tarek Mansour puts it, Kalshi is "deeply committed to setting a new standard for responsible trading..." and Kalshi wants to make sure its community is protected while they participate in the action.