Kalshi pledges $2 million to NCPG for trader safety amid scrutiny

NCPG to roll out trading tools

With over $1 billion traded during this year's Super Bowl alone, platforms like Kalshi are booming—and so are concerns about risky behavior.

Thanks to this investment, NCPG will roll out tools to help users trade responsibly.

As CEO Tarek Mansour puts it, Kalshi is "deeply committed to setting a new standard for responsible trading..." and Kalshi wants to make sure its community is protected while they participate in the action.