Kalyan Jewellers shares hit ₹629 after Jefferies buy, ₹830 target

Jefferies says Kalyan Jewellers stands out thanks to its mix of local appeal and organized retail scale, making it a strong player in India's jewelry market.

With weddings fueling about 60% of jewelry demand, the company is planning steady expansion, especially outside South India, and expects revenue and earnings to grow by around 21% to 23% annually through FY29.

Plus, with solid cash flow and a return on capital employed of around 30.3%, Kalyan looks set for long-term success.