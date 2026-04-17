Kalyan Jewellers to propose FY26 final dividend, announce Q4 results
Business
Kalyan Jewellers is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results and propose a final dividend for fiscal 2026 at a board meeting on May 8.
Both standalone and consolidated numbers for the year ending March 31, 2026, will be reviewed.
Kalyan Jewellers Q4 revenue up 64%
The company's Q4 revenue shot up by 64% this year, thanks to strong demand for wedding jewelry. For the full year, revenue climbed about 42% compared with the previous year.
Even with gold prices all over the place, Kalyan's Q3 profit nearly doubled, helped by international sales that made up a big chunk of its growth.