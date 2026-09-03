Kanohar Electricals IPO opens September 8 with ₹601-₹632 band
Kanohar Electricals is launching its IPO from September 8-10, with shares priced between ₹601 and ₹632.
The offering includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹300 crore plus an OFS by the promoter, K Sons Family Trust.
If you're curious about investing, this is your window to jump in.
Kanohar Electricals IPO 1 lot ₹13,823
The minimum investment is one lot (23 shares) for about ₹13,823.
Allocation is not more than 50% for big institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% for regular retail folks.
Tentatively, basis of allotment wraps up on September 11 and shares are likely to hit BSE and NSE on September 16.
Kanohar plans to use funds for expanding capacity and automation; their revenue jumped from ₹276.6 crore in FY24 to ₹653.83 crore in FY26, so they're definitely scaling up fast.