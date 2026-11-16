Karnataka Bank names Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan interim MD and CEO

Karnataka Bank just named Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as its interim managing director and CEO, starting November 16, 2026.

She's taking over after Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat wrapped up his term and will hold the fort for a period of two months with effect from November 16, 2026, or up to the date on which the full time / regular MD and CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier.

The Reserve Bank of India already gave its nod earlier this month, so the transition should be smooth.