In brief Simplifying... In brief Karnataka is introducing a bill to safeguard the rights of gig workers on digital platforms.

The bill mandates registration of these workers and aggregators, and proposes a welfare board and fund.

It also outlines a 'Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Fee', penalties for rule violations, and mechanisms for contract changes, dispute resolution, and grievance redressal.

The state government will have the authority to inspect working conditions and safety standards.

The bill could be introduced during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature

Karnataka proposes bill to protect rights of platform-based gig workers

By Akash Pandey 01:07 pm Jun 30, 202401:07 pm

What's the story The Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) draft bill, 2024, has been published. The proposed legislation mandates that aggregators must give a 14-day notice before terminating gig workers, and provide written reasons for the termination. It also stipulates that all grounds for termination or deactivation from the platform, should be clearly specified in the agreement between aggregators and gig workers.

Worker protection

Registration and welfare measures for gig workers

The bill requires the registration of platform-based gig workers as well as aggregators in Karnataka. Upon onboarding, gig workers will get a unique ID applicable across all platforms. Aggregators must submit their database of all registered gig workers within 60 days of the Act's commencement. The bill also proposes the establishment of a welfare board and fund for gig workers, including those providing services like food delivery, logistics, e-marketplaces, ride-sharing, healthcare, travel and hospitality, content, and media services.

Regulatory measures

Welfare fee and penalties outlined in draft bill

The 'Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Fee' outlined in the draft bill stipulates that a percentage of the pay of gig workers or the aggregator's annual turnover in Karnataka, will be deposited by the aggregator into the welfare fund. The exact percentage is yet to be specified. The bill also imposes penalties ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh on aggregators for violating rules, with a daily fine of ₹5,000 for continued violations.

Empowerment

Ensuring contractual rights and dispute resolution

The draft bill mandates that aggregators must notify gig workers of any proposed contract changes at least 14 days prior, allowing workers to end the contract without losing entitlements under other terms. Gig workers can also refuse a certain number of gigs per week without facing adverse consequences. The bill further requires aggregators to appoint a human point of contact for gig workers' queries, and form an Internal Dispute Resolution Committee if they have over 50 platform workers.

Accountability

Grievance redressal and inspection measures

The draft bill provides for grievance redressal mechanisms for gig workers. They can file complaints with the state government's grievance redressal office or via a web portal offered on every aggregator's platform under this Act. The state government is also authorized to review or inspect contracts, automated systems, working conditions, and safety standards of aggregators under this Act, ensuring accountability and adherence to the proposed regulations.