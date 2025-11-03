Karnataka government sets aside ₹600 crore for deeptech, AI

Running November 18-20 at BIEC, this year's summit will host over 50,000 business visitors, 1,200+ exhibitors, and 600+ speakers from more than 60 countries. With its 'Futurise' theme and tracks on everything from AI & DeepTech to SpaceTech and sustainability-driven innovation, it's a huge moment for anyone interested in where tech is headed next.

Funding breakdown

The funding includes ₹150 crore for a DeepTech Elevate Fund focused on new tech breakthroughs, ₹80 crore to help startups beyond Bengaluru grow faster, and ₹75 crore set aside for equity investments in DeepTech ventures.

There's also cash going toward new incubators and accelerators at IIT and IIIT Dharwad and Kalaburagi—plus plans to build an even bigger investment pool through venture capital partnerships.