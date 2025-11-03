Next Article
India, New Zealand continue FTA talks in Auckland
India and New Zealand are moving forward with their free trade agreement talks, now in their fourth round in Auckland.
The discussions, wrapping up on November 7, are focused on making it easier to trade goods and services between the two countries.
'Rules of origin' is a big topic
A big topic is "rules of origin"—basically, figuring out where products really come from so both sides play fair.
These talks kicked off on March 16 with India's Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Todd McClay leading the way.
Both countries seem keen to sort out any sticking points and boost their future trade relationship.