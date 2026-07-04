Karnataka HC refuses to stay gig workers' welfare act

Fee payment

Platforms directed to deposit welfare fee with court registry

The court has directed food delivery and e-commerce platforms such as Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy to deposit the welfare fee for Q2 with the court registry within three weeks. This is instead of paying it directly to the government. The decision was taken in a bid to balance the interests of all parties involved: platforms, state government, and gig workers.