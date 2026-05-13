Karnataka hires almost 30% of India's AI GCC talent

Karnataka is leading India's global capability center (GCC) talent market, contributing nearly 30% of the country's artificial intelligence (AI)-related GCC hiring. The information was revealed by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). This highlights the state's growing prominence in AI-first hiring and deep-tech capabilities, even as Hyderabad steadily increases its share in the overall GCC ecosystem.

Market dynamics Bengaluru holds 29% share of India's GCC ecosystem The latest Nasscom-Zinnov GCC Landscape Report 2026 shows Bengaluru holding its ground with a 29% share of India's GCC ecosystem from FY24 to FY26E (estimates). Meanwhile, Hyderabad has seen growth in this space with its share increasing from 12% to 14% during the same period.

Evolution Shift toward AI-first conversations in GCCs Karnataka's GCC ecosystem has come a long way in the last four decades, evolving from basic offshore operations to AI and innovation-led strategic centers. KDEM CEO Sanjiv Gupta said that almost 70-80% of conversations with new GCCs are now AI-first. This shows how much the industry has changed and how important it is for businesses to focus on artificial intelligence right away.

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