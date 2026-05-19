Karnataka startups raise $868 million across 117 deals early 2026
Karnataka's startup scene kicked off 2026 with a big win, raising $868 million across 117 deals, mostly powered by Bengaluru (98% of the total).
Early-stage startups grabbed the spotlight with $414 million, up 7% from last quarter but slightly down compared to last year.
Seed-stage up 51%, late-stage down 43%
Seed-stage funding jumped by 51%, reaching $137 million, while late-stage funding dropped 43% to $317 million (though still higher than last year).
Enterprise applications led the pack with $331 million, followed by retail ($275 million) and fintech ($152 million).
Three firms IPO, soonicorns reach 120
Three local companies, Amagi, Shadowfax, and e2E Rail, made their stock market debut in January with a combined valuation over $1.67 billion.
Meanwhile, Supertails and Assiduus joined Karnataka's "Soonicorn" club (startups close to unicorn status), taking the tally to 120.
Acquisition activity slowed down this quarter, with just six deals reported.