Karnataka unveils Textile and Apparel Policy to create 5L jobs
Business
Karnataka just rolled out its Textile and Apparel Policy for 2026-2031, aiming to bring in ₹20,000 crore in investments and create 5 lakh jobs by 2031.
Kicking off on September 30, the plan includes a ₹4,000 crore boost to help turn the state into a global textile hub with modern factories and skill-building programs.
Policy offers incentives to 34 taluks
This policy isn't just about the big cities; it's giving incentives to 34 taluks and the Kalaburagi PM MITRA Park, especially helping the Kalyana Karnataka region.
For the first time, silk yarn production is included to strengthen Karnataka's silk value chain.
Plus, there's a strong focus on eco-friendly tech and supporting handloom workers with better tools and market development, making local textiles ready for bigger markets.