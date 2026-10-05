Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as on-air contributor November 1
Karoline Leavitt, who made headlines as the youngest White House press secretary under Donald Trump, is set to become an on-air contributor at Fox News starting November 1.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said, "Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape."
Before her press secretary role, Leavitt also worked on Trump's 2024 campaign.
Trump criticizes Fox over Bartiromo firing
Leavitt isn't the first former Trump press secretary to land at Fox; Kayleigh McEnany and Dana Perino made similar moves.
Even with these connections, Trump has publicly called out Fox for not covering his rallies enough and for firing longtime Fox financial journalist Maria Bartiromo.
The back-and-forth highlights ongoing tension between Trump and major news networks, with some legal battles over media access still playing out.