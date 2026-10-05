Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as on-air contributor November 1

Karoline Leavitt, who made headlines as the youngest White House press secretary under Donald Trump, is set to become an on-air contributor at Fox News starting November 1.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said, "Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape."

Before her press secretary role, Leavitt also worked on Trump's 2024 campaign.