KAS Group targets ₹2,500 cr order book in 3 years
Business
KAS Group, which makes semiconductor equipment, has set its sights on growing its order book from over ₹500 crore to at least ₹2,500 crore in just three years.
After a huge growth spurt, nearly 40 times bigger in five years, they're now using their solar tech know-how to go even bigger in semiconductors.
KAS Doddaballapur plant secures $2.3 million order
To hit these goals, KAS Group is ramping up with new facilities and companies like UHP Technologies and KASFAB Tools.
Their Doddaballapur plant landed a $2.3 million order from a US client, and they're investing ₹250 crore into a new quartz parts unit in Gujarat.
Managing Director of KAS Group Manjunath Jyothinagara says they're excited for what's next as they keep pushing India's semiconductor scene forward.