Katsuya Uechi dies at 67, popularized spicy tuna crispy rice

Chef Katsuya Uechi launched Katsuya chain

Teaming up with Sbe, Uechi launched the upscale Katsuya chain, now found in Los Angeles, the Bahamas, and scheduled to open in 2028 in Toronto.

His signature dish became a go-to for sushi fans everywhere.

Through spots like Kiwami and The Izaka-ya, he set new standards for Japanese dining while keeping things rooted in the community.