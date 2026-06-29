Katsuya Uechi dies at 67, popularized spicy tuna crispy rice
Business
Katsuya Uechi, the chef who brought us spicy tuna crispy rice and helped make sushi a Southern California staple, has died at 67.
Born in Okinawa, Japan, he opened his first Los Angeles restaurant in 1997 and quickly became known for mixing Japanese tradition with American flavors.
Chef Katsuya Uechi launched Katsuya chain
Teaming up with Sbe, Uechi launched the upscale Katsuya chain, now found in Los Angeles, the Bahamas, and scheduled to open in 2028 in Toronto.
His signature dish became a go-to for sushi fans everywhere.
Through spots like Kiwami and The Izaka-ya, he set new standards for Japanese dining while keeping things rooted in the community.