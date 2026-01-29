Kearney's AI pilot aims to eliminate bias in consulting recruitment

The tool screens candidates using their resumes and short video messages, spotting inconsistencies and filtering out social or gender bias. It's designed to catch strong candidates who might be overlooked—and weed out those who aren't a good fit—making it more accurate than traditional campus hiring.

Why does this matter right now?

With top consulting firms racing to hire for AI-driven projects, Kearney's approach helps level the playing field for new grads, particularly in campus and startup hiring where demand for AI skills is high.

By cutting out subjective decisions, the process is faster and may increase fairness and efficiency for candidates.