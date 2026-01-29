Kearney's AI pilot aims to eliminate bias in consulting recruitment
Kearney India rolled out an AI tool in 2025 to make hiring fairer by removing human bias.
The system reviews thousands of old resumes and matches them with real job performance, and is being piloted on a few campuses.
How does the AI actually work?
The tool screens candidates using their resumes and short video messages, spotting inconsistencies and filtering out social or gender bias.
It's designed to catch strong candidates who might be overlooked—and weed out those who aren't a good fit—making it more accurate than traditional campus hiring.
Why does this matter right now?
With top consulting firms racing to hire for AI-driven projects, Kearney's approach helps level the playing field for new grads, particularly in campus and startup hiring where demand for AI skills is high.
By cutting out subjective decisions, the process is faster and may increase fairness and efficiency for candidates.