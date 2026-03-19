Keki Mistry appointed interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

Keki Mistry has just been named interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stepping in for three months starting March 19, 2026. This follows Atanu Chakraborty's sudden resignation on March 18, 2026, after he said some bank practices didn't sit right with his personal values.

Chakraborty cites personal ethics, post-merger challenges Chakraborty, who joined as chairman (date not specified in source), praised the drive of younger staff and said he had observed certain happenings and practices that conflicted with his personal values, particularly since the HDFC Ltd. merger (date not specified in source).

He also mentioned that the expected benefits from this merger haven't really shown up yet.

Mistry's background and transition details Mistry is no stranger to HDFC—he was vice chairman at HDFC Ltd. and is already on HDFC Bank's board.

Now he'll keep things steady until a permanent chair steps in.

The board thanked Chakraborty for his work, and management says there aren't any issues beyond what he shared in his letter.