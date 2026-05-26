Why water purifier maker Kent RO postponed its IPO

Market impact

Kent not in a hurry to go public

Kent RO had received regulatory approval for a public listing last June, which included an offer for sale by existing shareholders. However, the company is not in a hurry to go public as it doesn't have foreign shareholders. Gupta said that the volatile markets, worsened by the Iran war, make this an unsuitable time to list. He ruled out an IPO for at least a year but said they could revisit plans once conditions stabilize.