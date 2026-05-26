Why water purifier maker Kent RO postponed its IPO
What's the story
Kent RO Systems, a leading Indian water purifier manufacturer, has decided to postpone its initial public offering (IPO). The company's chairman Mahesh Gupta told Reuters that the decision was due to global market volatility triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict. Rising raw material costs have also been affecting operations at Kent. The company will reassess its IPO plans within a year.
Market impact
Kent not in a hurry to go public
Kent RO had received regulatory approval for a public listing last June, which included an offer for sale by existing shareholders. However, the company is not in a hurry to go public as it doesn't have foreign shareholders. Gupta said that the volatile markets, worsened by the Iran war, make this an unsuitable time to list. He ruled out an IPO for at least a year but said they could revisit plans once conditions stabilize.
Financial outlook
A look at Kent's revenue
The ongoing Middle East conflict has increased transportation, metals, and plastics costs for Kent RO. The company imports around 15% of its raw materials. Despite these challenges, Kent's revenue grew to ₹14 billion in fiscal 2026 from ₹12.6 billion a year ago. Gupta expects a growth of about 15% in FY27 despite low adoption rate of water purifiers in India.