KEONICS marks 50 years advancing Karnataka tech with AI focus
KEONICS just hit its 50th anniversary, and it's been a huge force behind Karnataka's rise as a tech leader since 1976.
Celebrations included a nod from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who highlighted how KEONICS is now focusing on AI and digital skills to help more people in rural areas get connected.
The organization famously helped build Bengaluru's Electronics City, putting the state on the national tech map.
KEONICS plans 2,222 AI PC rollout
KEONICS isn't stopping at Bengaluru. It is expanding technology infrastructure across regional centers, with projects in Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Mysuru, and existing IT Parks in Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.
The planned rollout covers 2,222 AI-powered PCs across 239 taluks and 31 Model Residential Schools to boost digital learning.
On top of that, its training programs have certified over 1.39 lakh students between FY20 and FY26, and its KEONEXT digital marketplace is aimed at streamlining government-to-government procurement and service delivery across ICT products, IT services, infrastructure, training and technical manpower.