KEONICS marks 50 years advancing Karnataka tech with AI focus

KEONICS just hit its 50th anniversary, and it's been a huge force behind Karnataka's rise as a tech leader since 1976.

Celebrations included a nod from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who highlighted how KEONICS is now focusing on AI and digital skills to help more people in rural areas get connected.

The organization famously helped build Bengaluru's Electronics City, putting the state on the national tech map.