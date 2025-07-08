Kepler secures iDEX Prime contract for satellite swarm
Kepler, an Indian space tech company, just landed a $4 million contract from the iDEX program to build a swarm of six autonomous satellites for India's Defence Space Agency.
These satellites will help boost the country's space-based intelligence and are set to launch in 2027.
How these satellites will work
Kepler's satellites use AI and machine learning to work together as a team—making decisions on their own and talking to each other in real time, with no need for ground control.
This tech could seriously level up how India gathers defense intelligence from space.
What is the iDEX program?
The iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) program helps startups and small businesses bring fresh ideas to India's defense sector, offering grants up to ₹10 crore.
It's all about speeding up innovation so new technologies can be put into action faster.