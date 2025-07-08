AWS supports Indian spacetech; expands accelerator programme

Who can apply?

The accelerator is looking for startups working on earth observation, space infrastructure, or drone tech.

It's run with partners like T-Hub (leading efforts in India), Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys—with support from IN-SPACe and the Australian Space Agency.

Applications are open now until September 5; the program starts September 2025 and wraps up with a demo day in December.

If you're dreaming of building something cool in space tech, this could be your launchpad.