AWS supports Indian spacetech; expands accelerator programme
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just rolled out the AWS Space Accelerator, a 10-week program designed to help space tech startups in India, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan level up.
With India's space industry set to jump from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033 (FICCI-EY), this is a big chance for young innovators—40 startups will get access to AWS resources and tools to boost their growth.
Who can apply?
The accelerator is looking for startups working on earth observation, space infrastructure, or drone tech.
It's run with partners like T-Hub (leading efforts in India), Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys—with support from IN-SPACe and the Australian Space Agency.
Applications are open now until September 5; the program starts September 2025 and wraps up with a demo day in December.
If you're dreaming of building something cool in space tech, this could be your launchpad.