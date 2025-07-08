Next Article
Mexican businessman benefits from Trump's tariffs
Micro Partes, a Monterrey-based company making plastic clips and fasteners, just saw its sales jump by 32%.
The reason? US tariffs are pushing American and Asian companies to buy parts closer to home.
CEO Jorge H. Martinez says this shift has been a game-changer for their business.
USMCA opens doors for Mexican suppliers
Thanks to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), products made in North America skip extra tariffs—so more companies are turning to Mexican suppliers like Micro Partes.
Martinez upgraded his equipment and started using local materials, which helped land big clients like LG and Samsung in Mexico.
This trend is also boosting the economy in Nuevo Leon, with $600 million in local orders showing how trade rules can open doors for regional businesses.