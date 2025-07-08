Mexican businessman benefits from Trump's tariffs

USMCA opens doors for Mexican suppliers

Thanks to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), products made in North America skip extra tariffs—so more companies are turning to Mexican suppliers like Micro Partes.

Martinez upgraded his equipment and started using local materials, which helped land big clients like LG and Samsung in Mexico.

This trend is also boosting the economy in Nuevo Leon, with $600 million in local orders showing how trade rules can open doors for regional businesses.