Dubai startup raises $250 million for smart contact lenses

Xpanceo takes on Meta, Apple in the smart eyewear space

With this new funding, Xpanceo is now valued at $1.35 billion and is stepping up to compete with Meta and Apple in the smart eyewear game.

While Meta is collaborating with Ray-Ban and Oakley for multimedia glasses and Apple is expected to join the market by 2026, Xpanceo hopes its XR-powered contacts could eventually replace smartphones.

They're aiming to start clinical trials by the end of 2026—definitely a space worth watching if you're into future tech!