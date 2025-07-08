Next Article
Nifty surpasses 25,500, Sensex rises 300 points amid trade deal optimism
Indian stock markets got a lift on Tuesday, with the Nifty closing above 25,500 and the Sensex up by 270 points.
Optimism around a possible India-US mini trade deal pushed private banks and IT stocks higher, while sectors like pharma and FMCG slipped in the mix.
What should you do today?
If you're tracking trends, SEBI's new proposal to link options with cash exposure could shake up how stocks are traded.
Meanwhile, analysts suggest playing it safe—think "buy on dips"—and recommend waiting for Nifty to stay above 25,600 before making big moves.
Watching global trade news and technical levels is key right now.