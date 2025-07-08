Next Article
Glen Industries IPO receives full subscription on 1st day
Glen Industries, known for its food packaging products, saw its IPO fully booked on the very first day.
Retail investors showed the most excitement, oversubscribing their share by 1.68 times, while overall bids reached 1.07 times the shares offered.
Interestingly, big institutional buyers stayed on the sidelines for now.
Glen raised ₹17.46 crore from anchor investors
The company plans to use most of the IPO funds to set up a new plant in West Bengal and support other business needs.
Before opening to the public, Glen raised ₹17.46 crore from anchor investors like HDFC Bank and Aarth AIF Growth Fund.
Shares were offered at ₹92-97 each, with a total fundraising goal of ₹63.02 crore.