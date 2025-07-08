Glen Industries IPO receives full subscription on 1st day

Glen raised ₹17.46 crore from anchor investors

The company plans to use most of the IPO funds to set up a new plant in West Bengal and support other business needs.

Before opening to the public, Glen raised ₹17.46 crore from anchor investors like HDFC Bank and Aarth AIF Growth Fund.

Shares were offered at ₹92-97 each, with a total fundraising goal of ₹63.02 crore.