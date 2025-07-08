Next Article
Adani Group nears $5 billion fundraising goal in FY26
Adani Group is gearing up to raise $5 billion (over ₹41,000 crore) by FY26, with more than $3.2 billion already secured in just six months.
This big push is all about expanding their infrastructure projects and has caught the attention of global investors like BlackRock, Apollo, and TotalEnergies.
Adani on track to raise another $2B
Adani plans to bring in another $2 billion through its companies—Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Services.
Recent wins include raising $1.425 billion for green energy projects and refinancing over a billion dollars for a huge solar-wind park in Rajasthan.
These moves are helping Adani stay ahead as India's infrastructure scene heats up and international interest keeps growing.