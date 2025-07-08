Adani Group nears $5 billion fundraising goal in FY26 Business Jul 08, 2025

Adani Group is gearing up to raise $5 billion (over ₹41,000 crore) by FY26, with more than $3.2 billion already secured in just six months.

This big push is all about expanding their infrastructure projects and has caught the attention of global investors like BlackRock, Apollo, and TotalEnergies.