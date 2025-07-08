Next Article
Cyprus firms pledge ₹10,000 cr for Indian shipping
Big news for India's shipping scene—two Cyprus-based companies, Interorient Navigation and Danship & Partners, are investing a whopping ₹10,000 crore.
It's the biggest foreign investment in Indian shipping since 2005, and their ships will now sail under the Indian flag, giving a solid boost to our national fleet.
This move follows PM Modi's recent trip to Cyprus and is set to keep more trade earnings within India.
Interorient brings decades of experience (they run over 100 ships worldwide) and says they're committed to growing India's role in global shipping with this step.