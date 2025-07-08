Jio BlackRock targets India's funds sector Business Jul 08, 2025

Jio Financial Services and BlackRock have joined forces to launch Jio BlackRock, aiming to shake up India's mutual funds scene with low-cost options.

They're rolling out nearly a dozen equity and debt funds by year-end, letting you start investing with just ₹500.

The buzz is real—three of their funds have already pulled in over $2.1 billion from both big institutions and 67,000 everyday investors.