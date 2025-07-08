Jio BlackRock targets India's funds sector
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock have joined forces to launch Jio BlackRock, aiming to shake up India's mutual funds scene with low-cost options.
They're rolling out nearly a dozen equity and debt funds by year-end, letting you start investing with just ₹500.
The buzz is real—three of their funds have already pulled in over $2.1 billion from both big institutions and 67,000 everyday investors.
How Jio BlackRock is different from traditional players
Instead of going through traditional agents, Jio BlackRock is reaching people directly using Jio's digital platforms and BlackRock's tech tools.
This approach helps cut out extra fees that usually make investing pricier.
With India's passive fund market growing fast and millions already using Jio apps, they're betting big on making smart investing more accessible for everyone.