Jio BlackRock targets retail investors with new funds
Jio BlackRock—a team-up between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock—is gearing up to roll out eight new mutual funds in India by the end of this year.
They're aiming for the massive ₹72.2 trillion mutual fund market, offering low-cost options that go straight to investors instead of using old-school distributors.
Jio BlackRock's fund launch has already attracted over $2 billion
Jio BlackRock plans to reach both young and seasoned investors through the MyJio and Jio Finance apps, making investing more accessible for their 8 million users.
With investments starting at just ₹500, they'll offer both active and passive funds—plus, skipping traditional middlemen means lower costs for everyone.
Their earlier fund launches already pulled in over $2 billion, so this expansion could be a big deal if you're looking to start investing or want more choices.