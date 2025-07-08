Jio BlackRock targets retail investors with new funds

Jio BlackRock's fund launch has already attracted over $2 billion

Jio BlackRock plans to reach both young and seasoned investors through the MyJio and Jio Finance apps, making investing more accessible for their 8 million users.

With investments starting at just ₹500, they'll offer both active and passive funds—plus, skipping traditional middlemen means lower costs for everyone.

Their earlier fund launches already pulled in over $2 billion, so this expansion could be a big deal if you're looking to start investing or want more choices.