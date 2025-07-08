Major banks abolish minimum balance rule for savings accounts

These banks have eliminated the average monthly balance requirement

Bank of Baroda stopped non-maintenance charges on regular savings accounts from July 1 (premium accounts not included).

Indian Bank followed on July 7, covering all types of savings accounts.

Canara Bank did it back in May for regular, salary, and NRI accounts.

Punjab National Bank has also joined in, and State Bank of India actually led the way by scrapping this rule back in 2020.

All together, these changes mean more freedom—and fewer worries—when managing your money.