Titan reports 20% growth in consumer businesses

Jewelry sales were up by 18%

Titan kept expanding—opening 19 new jewelry stores (three in Tanishq, seven in Mia, and nine in CaratLane) and adding nine more for watches (four for Titan World and five for Helios).

The watch segment itself grew by 23%, thanks to updated lines from Sonata, plus support from Titan and Fastrack.

Eyewear grew by 12%, even after closing some outlets.

On the cool new products front: fragrances jumped by 56% and women's bags soared by 61%.

Internationally, business boomed too—Tanishq nearly doubled its US presence, helping drive a big 49% overseas growth.