Soubin Shahir barred from Dubai event amid fraud case

Malayalam producer and actor Soubin Shahir has been denied permission to travel to the UAE due to a financial fraud case connected to his hit film, Manjummel Boys. The Ernakulam Magistrate Court reportedly rejected his request for approval this month. The actor was questioned in July and was granted anticipatory bail, which prevented a formal arrest. He later sought relaxation of his bail conditions for international travel, which has now been denied.

Case details What is the case against Shahir? According to India Today, the actor sought permission to go to a Dubai award show on Friday. The case against Shahir was registered by the Kochi Maradu Police based on a complaint from Siraj Valiyathara Hameed. The complaint alleged that Shahir and his fellow producers, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony, had promised a 40% profit dividend to Hameed for investing ₹7 crore in Manjummel Boys. Despite the film's success, Hameed claimed he wasn't paid his share of the profits.

Counterclaims Producers have dismissed allegations The makers of Manjummel Boys have refuted Hameed's claims, asserting that his failure to provide the promised investment on time led to delays in the film's shooting schedule. Following directions from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, the complaint was formally pursued. As part of the investigation, police questioned Shahir's father, Babu, along with co-producer Antony.