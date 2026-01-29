Kerala Budget 2026-27: Big boost for IT, startups, and digital access Business Jan 29, 2026

Kerala's new budget puts a spotlight on tech, with ₹548 crore set aside for the IT sector.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal shared that IT exports have tripled under the LDF government, and jobs in tech have nearly doubled since 2016-17 (from 85,974 in 2016-17 to 1,55,800 in 2024-25).

The state is also investing in infrastructure—think new parks, hostels, and a massive AI-focused Cyber Valley in Kochi.