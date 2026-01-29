Kerala Budget 2026-27: Big boost for IT, startups, and digital access
Kerala's new budget puts a spotlight on tech, with ₹548 crore set aside for the IT sector.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal shared that IT exports have tripled under the LDF government, and jobs in tech have nearly doubled since 2016-17 (from 85,974 in 2016-17 to 1,55,800 in 2024-25).
The state is also investing in infrastructure—think new parks, hostels, and a massive AI-focused Cyber Valley in Kochi.
Why it matters
Kerala's startup scene is thriving: startups have jumped from just 800 to over 6,400 in seven years, creating nearly 65,000 jobs and attracting serious investment.
The budget also funds digital projects like KFON to bring internet to tribal areas and supports ethical tech policies.
For young people eyeing careers or entrepreneurship in tech, Kerala's making some big moves to open up fresh opportunities.