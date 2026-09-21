Kerala probes Malabar Milma over ₹27.45L Kasaragod plant loss
Business
Malabar Milma, the big dairy co-op in Kerala, is facing a government probe over financial and administrative issues.
Investigators found a ₹27.45 lakh loss at the Kasaragod plant after it bought milk that might have been contaminated back in March 2025.
The state has stepped in under the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act to look into what went wrong.
Malappuram inspection flags ₹84.45L stock concerns
An inspection at Malappuram dairy raised questions over stock worth ₹84.45 lakh, and only half of a ₹50 lakh development fund was actually used, so now officials are double-checking where the rest went.
If committee members do not fix these record-keeping issues, they could even lose their positions.
The investigation is still ongoing, with more actions likely based on what turns up next.