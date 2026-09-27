NVIDIA's Hugging Face buyout could net Kevin Durant $60M profit

Durant's investment in Hugging Face wasn't a one-time affair. The NBA star and his longtime business partner Rich Kleiman invested through their firm, Thirty Five Ventures.

According to sports-business investor Joe Pompliano, Durant made a $100,000 seed investment in 2018 and another $150,000 Series A investment in 2019.

These investments could yield over $60 million after NVIDIA's acquisition of Hugging Face.